15th arrest in B16bn medical fraud case against Dr Boon

Listen to this article

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, second right, and DSI director-general Yutthana Praedam, left, question the woman suspect on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

A woman suspect in the 16-billion-baht medical fraud case brought against Thon Buri Heathcare Group founder Dr Boon Vanasin was arrested on Wednesday morning.

The suspect was identified by police only as Kotchaporn. Officials said she was an investment broker. She had earlier fled Thailand, but later returned.

The suspect was named in earlier media reports as Kotchaporn Suwannakut, 39.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong questioned the suspect at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). He said afterwards that there were 16 suspects in the case and the woman was the 15th to be apprehended.

Only Dr Boon remained at large, and he was not in Thailand, the minister said.

DSI director-general Yutthana Praedam said two of the three suspects known to have fled Thailand had now been arrested. His deputy Wisanu Chimtrakool said allies had helped with the return of the woman suspect arrested on Wednesday morning. He refused to elaborate.

Pol Capt Wisanu said that there were now 605 complainants in the fraud case.

Investment brokers reportedly invited clients to invest in healthcare projects initiated by Dr Boon. Complainants said they invested about 16 billion baht in total and had never received any returns.

Dr Boon is accused of raising vast sums of money from investors in healthcare business ventures in Thailand and abroad. His personal reputation and that of his SET-listed hospital business led many to believe the projects were sound.