Songkran road toll 171, mainly on speeding and drink-driving

A crash-damaged pickup truck rests in the median strip ditch on the bypass road in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Wednesday morning. Three of the nine people in the truck were injured. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Traffic accidents killed 171 people and injured 1,208 others during the first five days of the Songkran holiday, as of Tuesday night.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Wednesday that from April 11-15 inclusive there were 1,216 reported traffic accidents nationwide in which 171 people were killed and 1,208 others were injured.

The southern province of Phatthalung reported the highest number of accidents, 44, Bangkok the most traffic accident fatalities,15, and the northern province of Lampang the most road injures, 47.

Kachorn Srichawanothai, interior deputy permanent secretary, said on Wednesday that Songkran traffic accidents, deaths and injuries were all down on the same period last year.

Speeding and drink driving remained the most common causes of road accidents, he said.

Mr Kachorn said Wednesday was the last day of the Songkran holiday this year and traffic would be heavy as people returned home to Bangkok and other major cities. The risk of accidents was consequently high on Wednesday, he said

According to transport department inspector-general Chakree Bamrungwong, more Songkran travellers opted to use buses, trains and planes this year.

The number of passengers on inter-provincial buses rose seven percent on last year, with a big 30% growth in travel by train and plane, he said.

The following graphic shows the comparative figures from 2024 and 2023: