Anwar visits for bilaterals

Anwar: Trade, security top agenda

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit Thailand on Thursday for bilateral talks, with discussions focused on strengthening connectivity, trade, tourism, security, and advancing peace and development in border regions.

Government Spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Wednesday this visit followed Ms Paetongtarn's official visit to Malaysia in December last year, and a phone conversation between the two leaders on April 5.

The discussions will focus on enhancing transport infrastructure, boosting trade and tourism, and increasing security cooperation, particularly along the southern border of Thailand. Other key topics include fostering regional peace and development in border areas, he said. Malaysia, in its capacity as Asean chair, will also work with Thailand to advance regional ties and build on agreements made during past Asean meetings.

Analysts expect Asean's economy to grow in 2025, driven by trade exchanges between its 10 member countries. The region is expected to see continued development, with cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, consumer goods, and high-tech industries, said Mr Jirayu.

Malaysia's Prime Minister will also meet Thaksin, an adviser to the Asean chair, to discuss peace efforts within Asean and tariff negotiations with the US, said a source.

Meanwhile, political critic Thepthai Senpong on Wednesday claimed Thaksin remains the true leader of Thailand, citing his influence over the government and international relations, including his role in key diplomatic talks.