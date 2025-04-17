World Economic Forum names three Thais as young global leaders

Listen to this article

Paetongtarn: Vision recognised

Three Thais including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra are listed as Young Global Leaders 2025 by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The 114 exceptional individuals under 40 are redefining leadership in a changing world, said the think tank based in Geneva, Switzerland.

"This year's cohort is making a mark in diverse industries and sectors, from heads of state to a grand chess master, founders of unicorn companies and an award-winning musician. Together, they represent nearly 50 countries," said the forum.

The premier is listed among 19 young leaders in the government category.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Wednesday Ms Paetongtarn had been recognised for her leadership and vision, which he believes will bring about positive changes in the country's governance.

Previously, Ms Paetongtarn was also named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people, said the spokesman.

Ken Lin: Business winner

"Although she is the youngest woman prime minister Thailand and Asia has had, and has only led the country for a few months, her leadership in addressing social issues such as call centre scams, drug abuse, and natural disasters, as well as pushing forward important policies, has been commendable," he said.

The other two Thai leaders joining the list are Ken Lin, Senior Vice-President of Innovation and Global Investment of the Charoen Pokphand Group in the Business category, and Amornthep Sachamuneewongse, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sati App, in the Social Entrepreneurship category.

Mr Jirayu said the Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL) is an initiative of the World Economic Forum. Its goal is to build a network of young leaders who are committed to improving the world.

The main aim is to promote leaders who possess responsibility, vision, courage, and influence to drive positive change globally.

Currently, there are over 1,400 members and former members from more than 120 countries, representing diverse fields such as business, politics, academia, arts, and social activism, he said.