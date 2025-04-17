Phuket exploits fruit's potential

Som khwai

Phuket aims to promote local Garcinia, known as "som khwai" (buffalo orange), as a Thai Geographical Indication (GI) product, boosting the province's agricultural and food industries and generating sustainable income for locals.

Phuket deputy governor Suwit Pansa-ngiam recently presided over a workshop on GI product registration and quality control standards for the fruit.

Benjaporn Phongnarisorn, the project's leader, emphasised the importance of the GI standard, adding that registering local goods as GI products helps certify their origins and traceability, creating confidence among consumers and adding value to the products so they can enter international markets.

The Department of Intellectual Property has registered over 212 GI products nationwide, mostly agricultural and handicraft items with unique characteristics.

Mr Suwit said Phuket is not just a world-renowned tourist destination but also a "city of gastronomy" known for its high-quality local ingredients.

"Som khwai is a native plant that reflects Phuket's identity. It was registered as a GI product in April last year. This training is a key opportunity to help farmers understand quality control systems, GI branding, and marketing strategies to compete both domestically and internationally," he said.

Asst Prof Porpattama Hammahukiattikul, director of Phuket Rajabhat University's Research and Development Institute, said the university has played a vital role in research and product development of the fruit since 2017, including processing it for greater market potential.

The Department of Intellectual Property assigned her university to develop an internal control system so farmers can maintain GI standards and achieve long-term economic sustainability for som khwai.