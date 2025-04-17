Govt lauded for boosting Islamic teacher pay

The Office of the Private Education in Narathiwat's Sungai Kolok district has thanked the government for approving increased compensation for Islamic religion teachers in the five southernmost border provinces.

This decision, made by cabinet, is seen as a major step in improving teacher quality of life and promoting greater equality, said Mayuha Mama, the office director.

Under the policy, teachers at mosque-based Islamic education centres (tadika) will have their monthly stipend raised from 3,000 baht to 3,500 baht.

Mr Mayuha said tadika teachers typically work only eight to nine days per month, meaning they now earn nearly 400 baht per day -- above the minimum daily wage. Allowances for Islamic boarding school (pondok) staff also have been increased.

The monthly pay for pondok teachers and assistant teachers will jump from 2,000 baht to 4,000 baht and 3,500 baht, respectively. This change reflects their round-the-clock responsibilities and the importance of their role in nurturing future generations.

The cabinet also approved an increase in the number of teachers eligible for government subsidies.

Centres with up to 180 students can now receive support for six teachers instead of four, aligning with the six levels of primary education. Centres with more than 180 students will be funded at a ratio of one teacher per 30 students, capped at 12 teachers per centre.

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak said the measures address the unique challenges faced in the deep South and foster fairness and lasting peace in the region.

Mr Mayuha thanked Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, the government, local MPs, and state agencies for their efforts to push the policy. He said it will improve living conditions of teachers in the five provinces.