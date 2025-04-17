Siriraj touts leading titanium hip sockets

Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, has developed and implanted a 3D-printed, personalised titanium hip socket for an in-house patient for the first time in the world. The milestone marks a significant leap in the field of orthopaedic surgery and pushes the boundaries of medical advances in Thailand.

Apichat Asavamongkolkul, dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, gave details of the procedure at a press conference titled "World First: Siriraj Achieves Breakthrough in Point-of-Care Manufacturing of 3D-Printed Titanium Hip Sockets with Proven Clinical Success".

He said hip osteoarthritis is a debilitating condition often caused by long-term physical strain, congenital deformities, infections or trauma. Severe cases can affect people's daily lives, with chronic pain and reduced mobility. While total hip replacement surgery is a common solution, it relies on having a structurally sound hip socket, he said.

In cases where the acetabulum (hip socket) is severely damaged or worn down, standard implants are ineffective, often leaving patients with few options.

Dr Apichat said Siriraj collaborated with a local med-tech company, Meticuly, to develop a revolutionary solution: patient-specific 3D-printed titanium hip sockets, tailored precisely to the individual's anatomy.

The process involves a CT scan to create a digital model, which engineers and surgeons use to design a customised implant, ensuring compatibility with nerves and soft tissues. The first implant was performed on March 10, with the patient recovering well and the implant performing optimally, Dr Apichat said.

Keerati Chareancholvanich, head of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Physical Medicine, said the process takes around two weeks, from CT imaging to 3D modelling, mockup production, and finally creating the titanium component for surgical use.

"This achievement not only represents hope for patients once considered untreatable but also positions Thailand at the forefront of medical innovation in orthopaedic care.

"With future applications being explored, this personalised 3D-printing technology is set to transform patient care and elevate global medical standards," Dr Keerati said.