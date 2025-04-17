Tourism push for three Unesco sites

Listen to this article

A tourist takes a photo of the Haew Narok waterfall in Khao Yai National Park. The park is part of Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Nakhon Ratchasima: A campaign has been launched to promote trips to the three Unesco heritage sites in this province to boost tourism and the overall economy.

The project, "Triple Heritage Ring Road," was unveiled at Central Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall early this month.

The project aims to promote trips to Unesco heritage sites within Nakhon Ratchasima: the Sakaerat Biosphere Reserve, the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex, and the Khorat Global Geopark.

Chonbanlue Watthaphan, an officer from the provincial tourism and sports office, said the campaign aligns with the 20-year national strategy, which includes a plan to develop a creative economy to boost the national coffers.

Under the plan, local culture and tourism will be promoted to boost tourism competitiveness with projects to develop infrastructure supporting sustainable tourism growth, he said.

Deputy Nakhon Ratchasima governor Somkiat Wiriyakulnan said Nakhon Ratchasima, a gateway to the Northeast, is ready to serve as the country's "reception room" where visitors feel welcome, with transport and infrastructure development projects underway to stimulate more trips to tourist attractions.

Kasira Songmuang, a marketing representative of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)'s northeastern branch, said TCEB is ready to support efforts to promote the Unesco heritage sites.

She said training sessions will be organised to help local business operators upgrade their goods and services to cater to visitors who travel to the province for business purposes.

Chaiwat Wongbencharat, a project committee member, said Nakhon Ratchasima will also host the International Horticultural Exposition in 2029 and a detailed itinerary will be planned to make it easy for tourists to visit the heritage sites while they are there.

Measures will also be rolled out to help local businesses develop products and services that reflect the identity of the heritage sites, he said.

Thailand has been selected to host the 2029 International Horticultural Expo, a four-month event expected to draw up to 4 million visitors, generate about 19 billion baht, and create more than 36,000 jobs.

Thailand won the right to organise the expo from the International Association of Horticultural Producers during its March 3–7 meeting in Doha, Qatar, last year.

The expo will be held from Nov 10, 2029, to Feb 28, 2030, under the theme "Nature and Greenery: Envisioning the Green Future".