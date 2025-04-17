Incinerator on Koh Lan 'almost done'

Listen to this article

A dump site on the resort island of Koh Lan in Chon Buri (file photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI — The waste incineration project on Koh Lan, located off Pattaya, is now 70% complete and could open in six months, said Kiatsak Sriwongchai, the permanent secretary of Pattaya City. Construction started on May 2, 2023, and was expected to wrap by March 28 of last year.

However, delays occurred due to shipping issues, with some necessary machinery being delayed by rough seas, Mr Kiatsak said. Installation work will begin as soon as the equipment arrives. The waste incineration system will process both new and accumulated waste. Currently, Koh Lan holds 170,000 tonnes of waste.

The incinerator will feature a two-stage gasification process, with the first chamber reaching temperatures of 600 degrees Celsius and the second exceeding 800°C, ensuring the complete destruction of waste and minimising the environmental impact.

"The system is designed to burn up to 50 tonnes of waste per day, and the total waste management plan is expected to span 10 years," he said.

In response to concerns raised by Pattaya City Council about the delay and potential return of accumulated waste, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said the project complies with environmental impact assessments (IEE) and is designed to handle up to 100 tonnes a day.

The contractor will also install systems for ash disposal and wastewater treatment, with staff training scheduled shortly after completion. The incineration project is part of a broader effort to address waste management on the island.

"The Koh Lan waste incineration project is expected to improve waste management and set a precedent for sustainable waste disposal practices," Mr Manote said.