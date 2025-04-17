Thailand to step up Singapore-Kunming rail link work

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) is accelerating development of the Singapore-Kunming Rail Link as part of the government's plan to turn Thailand into a logistics hub in Asean.

As part of the effort, DRT director-general Pichet Kunadhamraks led a Thai delegation to China's Chongqing City to study its logistics system and enhance understanding of rail transport under the framework of the Singapore–Kunming Rail Link. Chongqing is a key hub in China's Belt and Road Initiative, serving as a strategic point for international logistics and transport.

During the study tour, the delegation met representatives of the New Land-Sea Corridor Operation (NLS), an organisation established by China and its partner countries under the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative. The NLS is said to play a crucial role in managing international transport and trade routes.

The delegation also studied the Chongqing New Land-Sea Corridor, a multimodal transport route combining rail, sea and road networks that connect western China with Southeast Asia. This corridor aims to reduce the time and cost of transporting goods.

In addition, the group visited the Tuanjiecun Railway Station and a container yard, which are central to the China–Europe Railway routes. There, they observed cross-border cargo transport systems, as well as the technologies and innovations being applied in modern logistics. The visit concluded with a tour of the Chongqing Inland International Logistics Hub Exhibition Center. The knowledge gained from this visit is said to be beneficial for development of Thailand's rail transport system.

Mr Pichet said the launch of the Laos-China railway in 2021 transformed freight transport between Thailand and China. Some goods have shifted to being transported via rail, especially fruit and plastic products, he said. Data on rail freight volume between Thailand and the Lao PDR shows remarkable growth: from just 2,288 tonnes in 2021, the volume rose to 46,287 tonnes in 2023 and further increased to 63,676 tonnes in 2024 -- representing a growth rate of 37.56% compared to 2023.

Rail shipments from Thailand to Chongqing now take only four days, much faster than over two weeks by sea, making it an efficient option for perishable and high-value goods, Mr Pichet said. The China-Europe rail network (Chengdu-Chongqing section), which covers 110 cities across Asia and Europe, in 2023 transported over 430,000 TEUs of cargo.