Old couple injured when young politician’s BMW hits pickup

Accident followed chase after pickup had cut in front of BMW while exiting toll plaza

A screenshot from a dash camera video shows the white BMW hitting the front of the pickup truck on the eastern outer ring road in Pathum Thani on Wednesday morning.

An elderly couple were injured when a BMW driven by a member of a prominent political family hit their pickup truck on Bangkok’s eastern outer ring road in Pathum Thani province on Wednesday morning.

The injured people were identified as Prachak Duangyai, 65, and his wife Somsri, 64.

According to reports, the black pickup and the BMW left a toll plaza in Thanyaburi district simultaneously. As the number of lanes narrowed, the truck cut in front of the brand-new white BMW sedan which then swerved and hit a barrier.

The BMW driver chased after the pickup and gestured for the latter to stop. Ms Somsri said she and her husband apologised to the “furious” man but did not stop as they feared for their safety.

The BMW then pursued the truck and swerved in front of it, clipping the left front of the pickup. The impact sent the pickup crashing into a median barrier, where it stopped. The incident was captured on the dash camera of another vehicle.

Ms Somsri said the couple had been visiting their daughter in Pattaya and were on their way to back to the northern province of Lampang. She and her husband suffered impact injuries from their seatbelts and airbags. She said she was slightly hurt but her husband had cracked ribs and was admitted to an intensive care unit.

The driver of the BMW was identified as Smitthipat Leenawarat, 28. He is a younger brother of Manasanan Leenawarat, a Pheu Thai MP for Pathum Thani, and his father is Thanyaburi mayor Krissada Leenawarat. Mr Smitthipat is running for a seat in the Thanyaburi municipal council in next month’s elections.

Mr Krissada visited the injured couple at Bangpakok-Rangsit 2 Hospital in Thanyaburi on Thursday. He told reporters that he had not spoken with his son yet but his son’s friend told him that it was an accident. He said that if his son had done anything wrong, he would apologise, adding he would not take sides in the case.

Pol Col Kuekkong Disawat, commander of Highway Police Division 8, said highway police reported the incident on Wednesday morning as an accident and that the BMW driver tested negative for alcohol.

Police plan to question all parties involved after the injured couple are discharged from hospital, probably next week, he said.