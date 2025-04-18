New bill to deregulate film industry

The Ministry of Culture is moving to amend the Film and Video Act (2008) to boost Thailand's film-making industry's competitiveness on the global stage.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the changes are meant to deregulate and modernise Thailand's film industry to increase its appeal to international production companies and audiences.

The amendments, which have passed a public consultation process, and are endorsed by the National Film and Video Committee and the cabinet, are included in a new bill that is currently undergoing an urgent review by the Council of State.

If the bill gets passed, production houses will no longer need to apply for a licence to film in the country. Instead, they will be required to simply notify Thailand Film Office of their production plans and content.

Ms Sudawan said that instead of top-down censorship by the government, films will be reviewed by qualified, private sector professionals who will employ international standards to rate the content.

"This new law will replace state control with a modern, self-regulating system," said Ms Sudawan. "We are now focusing on promotion, not restrictions."

If passed, the bill will also see two new bodies established, the National Film Industry Promotion Committee and the Film Industry Council of Thailand. These committees will formulate policy, offer incentives such as tax breaks, and act as industry advocates.

Only large, commercial cinemas will be required to secure a permit from the government, while smaller screening clubs will be exempt from the requirement.

"This marks a new era," said Ms Sudawan. "We're moving from control to collaboration."