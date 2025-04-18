Coalition partners 'to see out this term'

Warm reception: Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul greets Kinzang Dorji, Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand, before discussing plans for a visit by Their Majesties the King and Queen to Bhutan from April 25 to 28. Mr Anutin is the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party. (Photo: Ministry of Interior)

Despite their rocky relationship, the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai Party, are expected to stick together and see out the remaining two years of the government's term, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the main opposition People's Party, said.

He said the coalition's two largest parties -- Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai -- still have to depend on each other's numbers in the House to maintain coalition stability until the end of parliament's term two years from now.

However, the parties are expected to part ways early if Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra decides to dissolve the House beforehand, he said. The relationship between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai has been bumpy since the government was formed, with their partnership seen more as a political marriage of convenience than a genuine alliance.

Recently, tensions between the parties have escalated following Bhumjaithai secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob's declaration that he disagreed with the government-sponsored entertainment complex bill. This has prompted Pheu Thai heavyweights to question the loyalty of their coalition partner.

From the outset, the parties have clashed over several key issues, including Pheu Thai's attempt to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, despite Bhumjaithai backing its decriminalisation as a flagship policy. There are also land disputes involving key figures from the parties that have widened the split.

Commenting on the casino-entertainment complex bill, Mr Natthaphong said the government must explain to the public how it will address their concerns over money laundering and corruption that could take place if casinos are allowed to operate.

He also backed calls for a referendum on the bill, saying a referendum can be held at the same time as the next election to save on costs. He said a study by a special Senate committee will provide additional information on the casino-entertainment project because a previous study by the House of Representatives failed to provide enough details. The Senate committee studying the bill holds its first meeting on April 23. The study is expected to take 180 days to complete.