Army gets about 40k volunteers

Listen to this article

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has concluded its 2025 military recruitment cycle with a notably high rate of voluntary enlistment.

During the selection period from April 1–12, 57.78% of the army's recruits joined voluntarily, prompting praise from the military leadership, said Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, an RTA spokesman.

He said a total of 429,175 eligible men reported for selection across the three branches of the armed forces -- the army, the navy and the air force.

The army alone required a total of 68,166 recruits this year. Of these, 19,981 men volunteered during selection with an additional 5,207 extending their active duty and 14,201 signing up through the army's "Online Enlistment" programme -- bringing the total number of voluntary recruits to 39,389, representing 57.78% of its target.

Across all three branches, voluntary enlistment reached 46,623, or 52.83% of the total requirement of 88,255 soldiers.

The army spokesman credited the success of the process to strong collaboration among military personnel and support from the public. "We witnessed commendable discipline and civic responsibility from the recruits this year," he said.

The military draft was carried out under a directive from Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk, who ordered strict adherence to transparency, fairness, and accountability, Maj Gen Winthai said. Senior officers were deployed across the provinces to oversee operations, while coordination centres were set up to assist and monitor the process, he added.

The army introduced a "Fast Lane" system for those with medical conditions, disability ID holders, volunteers and individuals seeking deferment. Public information points were also opened recruitment venues to communicate the benefits and responsibilities of military service.

"These numbers reflect a growing recognition of the value of national service," said Maj Gen Winthai.

"We sincerely thank every conscript for their willingness and discipline. The army is committed to providing rigorous, safe and honourable training to all who serve."