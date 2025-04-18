Wrongfully jailed man sues

Listen to this article

Boonserm Thongsong, an uncle of Mr Phuris, showed CCTV footage of the shooting scene to reporters at his house. NUJAREE RAEKRUN

Phuris Saitong, a 23-year-old man from Nakhon Si Thammarat, has vowed to take legal action against the police who he claims falsely imprisoned him for an attempted murder he did not commit.

Mr Phuris was released from Nakhon Si Thammarat Correctional Institution for Young Offenders on Wednesday after spending five unjust nights behind bars.

Upon his release, Mr Phuris rushed to embrace his mother and knelt at his uncle's feet, overwhelmed with emotion. He has since vowed to hold accountable the officers who fabricated the charges against him.

Mr Phuris's case came to public attention after his uncle, Boonserm Thongsong, the chairman of the Ton Wa Community, took his complaint to reporters.

Phuris Saitong, 23, is released after being imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. NUJAREE RAEKRUN

On April 11, Mr Phuris was arrested on charges of attempted murder with a firearm, after a shooting incident on April 8. Two youths were injured, one male critically and the female with arm injuries.

Despite clear evidence of his innocence, Mr Phuris was detained at the centre for five nights, during which he repeatedly tried to present his alibi and evidence, but was ignored by the police.

"I was interrogated and coerced into admitting involvement in the shooting. I denied everything, asserting I had no knowledge of the incident and was not involved," he told reporters after being released.

On the night of the incident, he was passing by the scene at 7.30pm, went home, and left again around 11pm. He had no involvement in the shooting, but the police refused to listen.

"Furthermore, there was no search for evidence, including the motorcycle, firearms, or clothing. The police fingerprinted me and sent me to the centre," he said.

His uncle, Mr Boonserm, said the evidence clearly shows his nephew was at home at the time of the shooting. "My nephew is being treated like a scapegoat. He didn't commit the crime, yet he was arrested unfairly," said Mr Boonserm.

"There is serious doubt about the police's investigation. We had to go to great lengths to obtain CCTV footage from the municipality to prove his innocence," he said.

The shooting occurred at 9.34pm on April 8 in tambon Pho Sadet. CCTV footage from the scene clearly captured the perpetrator, but it was evident the suspect bore no resemblance to Mr Phuris, who is over 130kg and 180cm tall.

The suspect in the footage was much smaller and thinner. Despite this, Mr Phuris was arrested the following day.

Mr Phuris's wife, Sudarat Sarapan, also provided evidence supporting his innocence, saying, "I have clear proof that he was with me at home at the time of the shooting. I recorded a video of him playing on his phone, which shows the exact time. It's impossible for him to have committed the crime and then returned home within minutes."

Despite presenting this evidence to the police, the authorities refused to acknowledge it and insisted the case be settled in court.

"The police refused to listen. They ignored all the evidence and refused to search for the real perpetrator's vehicle or weapons," she said.

After receiving numerous complaints from the family, local police began to review the CCTV footage and, on April 16, concluded Mr Phuris was not the shooter. Chief of Muang district police office, Pol Col Kittichai Krainara, acknowledged the wrongful arrest and asked the court for his release.

Mr Phuris's family, relieved by his release, gathered to welcome him at the corrections centre. His uncle was visibly emotional, adding, "I had to stop work for a week to help my nephew. We've spent a lot of money fighting this, and now my nephew has a criminal record despite being innocent."

Mr Phuris, now free, plans to sue the police involved in his wrongful detention and force the authorities to take responsibility.

"I have suffered greatly and been through so much pain and stress," Mr Phuris said.

"I was charged with a crime I didn't commit, and I want justice for what I've been through," he said.