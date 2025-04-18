Rubber farmers ask for aid amid crunch

A farmer shows visitors how to tap a rubber tree at Ban Bang Tao Cherng Talay in Phuket's Thalang district, where community-based tourism is attracting an increasing number of people. Achadtaya Chuenniran

Rubber farmers across Thailand are appealing for government help following a sharp drop in the price of rubber, which has fallen from nearly 70 baht per kilogramme to just 48-50 baht in a matter of weeks.

The sudden price drop has left farmers across the country struggling to cope with financial losses and reduced income.

One rubber tapper in Phatthalung province expressed alarm the price had steadily dropped since April 8.

"Rubber farmers are shocked by the sharp drop in prices, and at the same time, tapping is not being done fully, because there is still very little fresh latex," he said. The current price varies across purchasing stations, but it has dropped by around 10 baht per kg.

Prayoonsit Kananurak, spokesman for the national network of rubber farmer organisations under the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT), said the price fell by 12 baht per kg on April 8, affecting all types of rubber, including smoked rubber, fresh latex, cup lump, and rubber scraps.

"Rubber trading centres in Hat Yai, Songkhla, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat have been affected, and rubber farmers and rubber farming institutes will experience large losses and a reduction in income," he said.

Despite the continued high global demand for rubber, the price drop has affected the livelihoods of more than five million rubber farming households. The industry is now urging the government to implement protective measures, such as a stockpiling programme, to delay sales until prices are more favourable.

"Farmers and rubber institutes won't have the opportunity to stockpile rubber as they require substantial investment to store it," Mr Prayoonsit said.

The recent price drop is also linked to global economic factors, including tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

"It must also be acknowledged the trading groups are concerned about the high level of uncertainty, which could lead to risks if they buy at high prices and sell at low prices," he said.

In response to the crisis, the rubber farmer network has drafted a letter requesting fairness regarding rubber prices.

This will be submitted to several government bodies, including the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the chairman of the Rubber Authority of Thailand, and the director-general of the Revenue Department.

The letter stresses the importance of fair pricing and the need for immediate government action, he said.