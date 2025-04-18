Karen army sends 277 foreign nationals for verification

Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) soldiers arrange trucks on Friday to send 277 foreigners involved in call centre scams in Myanmar to a sports stadium in Myawaddy border town for nationality verification pending deportation to their home countries. (Photo: Maesot media)

The Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) transported 277 foreign nationals associated with call centre scams to a sports stadium in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Friday for nationality verification before repatriation.

Using four six-wheel trucks, DKBA soldiers moved the detainees from the Tai Chang project 1 area near Chong Kaeb village in Phop Phra district of Tak province to the stadium in Karen State.

This action follows a protest by the detainees on April 13, which escalated into a violent confrontation between DKBA soldiers and the foreigners as they attempted to cross the Moei River into Thailand.

Myanmar officials will now verify the detainees' nationalities prior to deportation to their respective countries, according to Mae Sot media.