Songkran road accidents claim 253 lives

Officials and rescuers gather at the scene where a woman driver was killed after her black sedan crashed into a roadside power pole on Highway No. 401 in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Thursday. (Photo: Suchet Rakreakrun)

The so-called "seven dangerous days" of travelling on the road for this year's Songkran wrapped up on Thursday, with the accumulated death toll reaching 253.

The Road Safety Operation Centre reported on Friday that there were 147 traffic accidents, 145 injuries and 22 deaths on the last day of the period. This led to a total of 1,538 accidents and 1,495 injuries recorded between April 11 and April 17.

The number of accidents was 24.8% lower than last year, resulting in fewer deaths and injuries. In the same seven-day period in 2024, there were 2,044 accidents with 2,060 injuries and 287 deaths.

The provinces with the most recorded accidents this year were Phatthalung (63), Lampang (52) and Narathiwat (49), while Bangkok saw the highest number of deaths at 19.

Six out of 76 provinces reported zero fatalities. They were Nakhon Nayok, Phichit, Phuket, Ranong, Satun and Sing Buri.

Motorcycles remained the most involved vehicles in the accidents, followed by pickup trucks and sedans. The fatalities involved people aged between 20 and 29 years old, with 64.67% being male victims.