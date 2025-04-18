Thai Pavilion unfit for Osaka Expo theme?

Listen to this article

Visitors walk outside Thailand Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Thailand Pavilion World Expo 2025 Facebook account)

The Thai pavilion at the Osaka Exposition has faced criticism for being a costly project that failed to answer the theme set by the organisers and missed an opportunity to showcase the country's strengths to global visitors.

The world's most-watched exhibition in the Japanese city runs under the main concept of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." However, some Thai visitors left Thailand Pavilion disappointed, feeling that it did not adequately represent the country's role in connection with the theme.

One of the most shared posts reflecting this sentiment was by Unchalin Punnipa, chairman and president of TQM Corporation, a SET-listed insurance broker. His comment expressing disappointment has been shared by more than 1,500 Facebook users since it was posted on Thursday.

"The theme of the event is about the future of the world. Most of what we show is about history, nature, food and health," he wrote. "Does that fit the theme?"

"As a Thai, I expected a better exhibition given the substantial budget used. I felt sad and sorry for this missed opportunity," he added. "I left the pavilion with despair and disappointment."

Several followers of his social media page agreed with his comments, expressing their disappointment after visiting the pavilion or following the topic.

"Design by private firm. Content by bureaucrat," wrote Facebook user Veenie Nichapatr.

They urged Thai organisers to reconsider and revamp the content, as the event has just begun and will run for almost six months. Suggestions included showcasing the country's innovations related to health and well-being that align with the Expo theme.

The Osaka Expo runs through Oct 13, with Thailand among 158 participating countries. The event is held every five years.

Somtam, a spicy papaya salad, is one of the Thai dishes highlighted at Thailand Pavilion. (Photo: @n_itsuki X account via THpavilion2025 X account)

What impressed some Japanese Expo-goers was the food. A Japanese YouTuber named Rion Ishida, who has more than 190,000 subscribers, visited the Thai hall, and what he apparently enjoyed most was Thai food.

Another Japanese visitor wrote on the @n_itsuki X account that the food inside the Thai exhibition was a reminder of Thailand.

Inside Thailand Pavilion, which spans 60,000 square metres, are exhibits on healthy food, healthcare services, traditional medicines and local wisdom, among others.

The Thai organisers at the Expo wrote on Thursday that they welcomed all feedback and defended their presentation, saying the exhibition would highlight the country's strong position on health and wellness issues.

"Thailand has strong potential in wisdom, resources and services to give visitors smiles and happiness for a long time," they wrote.

Thailand Pavilion and its exhibition were built with a budget of 900 million baht, with the Public Health Ministry overseeing the project.

Kittikorn Lohsoonthorn, secretary to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, said during a press conference unveiling the pavilion on Feb 5 that Thailand's presence at the Expo aims to showcase the country as the health centre of the world, promoting medical tourism.