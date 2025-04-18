Sedan hits ambulance rushing to pick up patient

Rescuers observe the scene where a car crashed into the ambulance at an intersection in Phetchaburi on Friday. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI — A rushing ambulance failed to pick up a patient as it overturned after being hit by a sedan at an intersection on Friday, resulting in two injuries.

Police were called to the incident at a three-way intersection in tambon Rai Som of Muang district at 20 minutes past midnight.

Joined by a rescue team from Sawang Sanphet Thammasathan Foundation, they found a white sedan with significant damage to its front.

An ambulance of Kaeng Krachan Hospital was found tipped to one side. A driver and a nurse were injured and rushed to a hospital.

The 27-year-old sedan driver, identified as Itthipon Meenam, told police he was not careful enough when turning at the intersection, which led to the collision.

He will face charges of reckless driving, police said.