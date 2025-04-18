Over 570,000 passengers travel by train during Songkran

Passengers travelling from their home provinces arrive at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand's public relations office)

More than 570,000 people travelled by train to their home provinces during this year's Songkran festival, says the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

During the holiday period from April 11 to 17, train travel was smooth, with no passengers left stranded at train stations across the country, SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said on Friday.

Many passengers returned to Bangkok by train on Friday, he said.

The SRT increased carriages in all routes and added 34 special train services for the northern, northeastern and southern routes to accommodate the rising number of passengers during the Thai New Year break.

Over the past seven days, a total of 575,847 passengers travelled by train. There were 279,647 passengers departing, with 6,325 passengers using extra train services. Meanwhile, 284,348 passengers arrived, with 5,527 using extra services.

The southern route saw the highest number of passengers with 202,961, followed by the northeastern route (154,925 passengers), the northern route (105,033), the eastern route (65,954), Mahachai route (39,296) and Mae Klong route (7,705), said the SRT governor.

About 82,268 passengers travelled by train each day, he added.