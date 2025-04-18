Hospital sues man for verbally abusing nurses in ICU

Listen to this article

Anucha Chuenjai (second right) rebukes nurses working in the ICU of Mancha Khiri Hospital in Khon Kaen on Monday night. (Photo: Screen capture from Mancha Khiri Hospital via Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN — Mancha Khiri Hospital has contacted police to take action against a man who vented his anger at nurses working in its intensive care unit and called the hospital a "slaughterhouse".

Hospital director Pornpol Laowithaya said on Friday the hospital had filed a complaint with Mancha Khiri police accusing Anucha Chuenjai of defaming officials on duty and causing a disturbance in public. The hospital would not compromise with him and wanted police to fully pursue the registered complaint, he added.

"A hospital is a safe place with no compromise on violence," Dr Pornpol said.

The hospital in Mancha Khiri district in the northeastern province decided to act after Mr Anucha, 45, loudly complained to the staff in the ICU about his ailing mother, Chamroon, around 9pm on Monday. Mrs Chamroon, 70, felt abrupt weakness, and her family decided to take her to the hospital that night.

"Can you come to see her first? Do you want me to make a video clip? She is dying," Mr Anucha said as he stood by his mother's bed. His complaint went viral on social media, and he also disparaged the hospital while being told to leave the room. "This hospital is a slaughterhouse," he said.

Dr Pornpol said the nurses on duty that night had checked Mrs Chamroon’s pulse and went through other necessary health assessments, finding all conditions normal. She was then classified as a non-urgent patient, he explained, adding that this classification was necessary as the hospital was understaffed and overwhelmed by patients during the Songkran holidays.

Her husband, Somyong, 71, said she had suffered asthma before the incident. He was also in the room with his wife and son at the time.

Mr Somyong apologised to the hospital staff on behalf of his son, saying he was worried about his mother but would let the law take its course.

He said his son had already returned to Bangkok.

Mancha Khiri police chief Pol Col Theetacth Pongsuwan said at least three nurses would be summonsed for information. Police will also discuss with the hospital chief on the scope of the hospital's intention to sue Mr Anucha, including whether charges might be dropped or added, the officer added.