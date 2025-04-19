Thailand is 'just a facilitator'

Listen to this article

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with Thaksin Shinawatra, chair of an informal Asean advisory group, in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Anwar Ibrahim X account)

Thailand's role in the recent talks between Asean chair Malaysia and the Myanmar junta in Bangkok is strictly that of a facilitator, the government clarified on Friday.

However, one prominent academic has questioned the lack of clarity resulting from this week's meeting and called for more substantive results in their future talks.

The meeting on Thursday marked the first official sit down between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Snr Gen Min Aung Hlaing, said Nikorndej Balankura, a spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

It was initiated at the request of Mr Anwar, Mr Nikorndej said, adding Malaysia reached out to Myanmar and Thailand played the role of arranger.

Mr Nikorndej said the meeting reflected the mutual trust between Malaysia and Myanmar to engage in constructive dialogue, as well as Thailand's commitment to fostering good relations with its neighbours.

The discussions were candid and focused on Asean's role in delivering humanitarian aid to alleviate the impact of the recent earthquake in Myanmar, and supporting efforts to restore peace in the strife-torn country, he said.

While addressing those humanitarian needs is crucial, he said, a peaceful resolution must be prioritised to stabilise Myanmar and ensure sustained assistance for the country.

"For me, this meeting marks a positive first step for Asean in engaging with Myanmar," Mr Nikorndej said.

In a message posted on Facebook on Friday, Mr Anwar wrote: "I also shared the outcome of my meeting with Snr Gen Min Aung Hlaing, where I underscored the urgent need to end hostilities and extend the ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach the people of Myanmar. He conveyed his commitment to this effort.

"This message was echoed in my engagements with the Informal Advisory Group to the Asean chair, led by Dr Thaksin Shinawatra, and during a virtual meeting with U Mahn Win Khaing Than of the National Unity Government (NUG).

"Asean must create the conditions for all parties in Myanmar to be heard as peace is not the prerogative of any one faction, and the future of Myanmar must be decided by its people," he said.

"I will be briefing fellow Asean leaders on these efforts, which I believe are best advanced within Asean's framework, free from any interference.

"Trust-building remains essential, and it is vital that this continues to be an Asean-led effort. We will continue to engage with all parties in support of peace, reconciliation and the well-being of the people of Myanmar," he wrote.

Reaction to the meeting in the region has been mixed.

Panitan Wattanayagorn, an international relations expert, told the Bangkok Post this meeting marked a shift in Asean's stance towards the Myanmar military, as Asean had previously avoided engaging with the junta.

Historically, Thailand and Malaysia had conflicting positions on this. While Thailand sought engagement with the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military), Malaysia opposed it, he said.

He said while Mr Anwar's position may not fully represent that of Asean, his role as chair underscores the importance of dialogue and humanitarian assistance.

Mr Panitan also viewed Mr Anwar's engagement with both the Tatmadaw and the NUG as a successful diplomatic effort.

He noted that no other leader had managed to engage with all parties.

However, he raised concerns over a lack of clarity regarding the meeting's agenda, participants, and goals, which led to public scepticism about Thailand's leadership.

Mr Panitan added the meeting, which critics say gave too much attention to the Myanmar junta leader, was frowned upon by some ethnic groups in the country.

He said Thailand should take a more proactive role by providing clearer structures, agendas, and defined goals when it hosts similar meetings in the future.

Such meetings should produce clear and substantive outcomes, such as a ceasefire or more inclusive dialogue, which would help cement Thailand's leading role in the region as a power broker, Mr Panitan said.