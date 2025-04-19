Cultural events to mark Rattanakosin anniversary

The government is set to host a major cultural event in Bangkok from April 23 to 27 to mark the 243rd anniversary of the Rattanakosin Era.

Minister of Culture Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol announced the celebrations will take place across three iconic venues: Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park, the National Museum Bangkok and Wat Prayurawongsawat.

The event commemorates the founding of the Rattanakosin Kingdom, honouring the legacy of King Phra Phutthayotfa Chulalok the Great, also known as King Rama I, the first monarch of the Chakri Dynasty.

"King Rama I established Bangkok as the capital of Thailand on April 21, 1782, making this year the 243rd anniversary of the Rattanakosin Kingdom," said the minister.

The celebrations will begin with religious ceremonies on April 20 at Chulalongkorn University, followed by a merit-making ceremony on April 21 at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram, with 99 monks participating. The celebrations will continue with a worship ceremony at the City Pillar Shrine.

Cultural events will be held at three major locations from April 23-27. At Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park, visitors can enjoy daily exhibitions, academic talks, Thai food markets, and workshops showcasing traditional crafts.

The National Museum Bangkok will offer a "Night Museum" experience, where visitors can explore the country's cultural treasures in a unique evening setting.

Wat Prayurawongsawat, one of Bangkok's historic temples, will feature a series of cultural performances, bicycle tours, and food competitions, all highlighting the region's rich multicultural heritage.

"The celebrations aim to educate the public, especially young people, about the history of Rattanakosin, inspire national pride, promote cultural and religious tourism, and contribute to the nation's economy," the minister said.