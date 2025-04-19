Digital arrival cards required for visits to Thailand from May 1

Foreign visitors reminded to fill out form online at least three days before they travel

Tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport. (File photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thai authorities have reminded all foreign tourists planning trips to the country that they will need to fill out a Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) at least three days before travelling, starting on April 28 for arrivals on May 1.

The simple application, replacing the traditional TM.6 paper form, can be completed on the TDAC website, said deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak. A TDAC mobile app for Android and iOS users is expected to be ready soon.

The TDAC will replace the TM6 form, which all visitors had to complete in order to clear immigration. The use of TM6 cards has been suspended since last year.

Travellers must input personal details, passport information, travel itinerary, accommodation and health status.

Once they fill out the TDAC form, travellers will receive a confirmation email to present alongside travel documents upon arrival in Thailand.

“TDAC is not a visa but a digital entry form aimed at improving convenience and compliance with international standards. It applies to all entry routes—land, sea, and air,” Mr Anukool said.

Instructions are available in five languages: English, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Japanese. Immigration authorities are working with related agencies, including the E-Visa system, public health screening and tourism fee platforms, to streamline arrivals.