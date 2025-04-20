Focus turns to lift shaft in hunt for collapse victims

Excavators are operated on the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Saturday. Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

Rescue teams are focusing on clearing rubble around the lift shaft of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building, where the bodies of around 30 missing individuals are expected to be found.

Several more bodies were recovered on Friday, raising the death toll to 47, with another 47 people still unaccounted for.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday provided an update on the search at the disaster site, saying efforts are now focused on the lift shaft, where six bodies were recovered recently.

Based on a survivor's account, rescue teams believe that around 30 people may have been trapped in the fire escape between the 14th and 18th floors.

Crews have already reduced the height of the rubble in some zones from 26 metres to just 10–12m to make it match the height of the lift shaft, and are drilling deeper to locate more victims.

Mr Chadchart said human remains found at the site are being carefully handled and sent for DNA identification.

So far, 180 human body parts have been recovered, and the official death toll stands at 47. Identity confirmation is pending DNA results, with assistance being sought from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain missing DNA data of 10 victims, who were foreigners.

The governor said challenges at the site include frequent mechanical breakdowns -- on some days accounting for up to 20 incidents and multiple delays -- despite spare parts and repair teams on standby.

He also addressed the concerns of nearby business owners, pledging to coordinate clearing the area through the district office director.

As for support for these entrepreneurs, he said any financial aid will be managed by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation based on the scale of the damage.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said 307 loads of debris had been transported from the site and 4,400 litres of fuel used in the operation to date.

The BMA's Fire and Rescue Department said the debris is being stored on land belonging to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), with which it is coordinating to secure additional space for further storage.

Meanwhile, temporary shelters have been set up, and 613 households have registered for emergency housing, including via the Airbnb application.

Three official shelters are operational, with limited capacity still available.

Meanwhile, Gen Pikarat Suriya, a key figure in the rescue operation, died tragically in a motorcycle accident on Friday on his way from the site to his nearby office.

He was the director of the 1st Army Area's disaster response command centre and had volunteered to join in the search operation.