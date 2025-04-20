New push to up durian exports

Listen to this article

Durian growing Chanthaburi province

The government is looking to expand durian exports to China -- Thailand's biggest buyer of the fruit -- and has asked Chinese authorities to relax chemical contamination screening of Thai durians, says the Commerce Ministry.

Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said he met Wu Zhiwu, Consul-General of the People's Republic of China, and Zhang Xiaoxiao, Counsellor at the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, on Friday.

He took along durians of the monthong variety -- popular among Chinese consumers -- for them to taste. He said the consul-general was pleased with the quality of the durians and admired their distinctive flavour.

The ministry wants to see durian imports to China continue to grow at a steady pace.

Mr Pichai said he has been in regular consultation with Mr Wu to find ways to expedite durian exports to China.

He has appealed to China to relax the rigorous screening of Thai durians for chemical contamination and hasten the customs process.

The minister said more equipment and manpower may be deployed for screening at border checkpoints, particularly during the durian season when export volumes peak. Mr Pichai said Chinese officials have advised the ministry to monitor brokers who purchase durians from farmers for export.

Brokers with a good reputation for supplying durians that are rarely, if ever, tainted with chemicals may be subject to random quality checks only, instead of full inspections. The advice would be conveyed to the Department of Agriculture, he said.

Mr Pichai added the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has also launched a campaign to boost online sales of durians in the Chinese market via social media and live-streaming platforms, with the help of online influencers.

The campaign aims to build consumer confidence in Thai durians, highlighting the taste and quality that set them apart from competitors. China accounted for 97.4% of Thailand's total durian exports last year.