Warnings as PM visits Cambodia

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will pay an official visit to Cambodia on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the visit, the leaders will hold bilateral talks and preside over a ceremony to launch the logo marking the 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian diplomatic relations, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said yesterday.

The visit will see the signing of key agreements and courtesy calls on senior Cambodian leaders, including Senate President Hun Sen and His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni. The trip aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, trade, development and regional engagement, he said.

Meanwhile, the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT) leader Pichit Chaimongkol said the premier's visit raises concerns due to ongoing issues surrounding overlapping maritime claims between Thailand and Cambodia.

Mr Pichit said the Thai government's policy of proposing a 50:50 profit-sharing arrangement in the disputed maritime area is opposed by Thais.

He claims Cambodia has taken a nationalistic stance, fuelling public sentiment behind the idea of reclaiming territories such as Koh Kut and Ta Muen Thom temple in Surin province, both of which currently belong to Thailand.

He raised two key concerns: first, whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn has the political acumen to navigate Cambodia's territorial agenda, which he described as central to Phnom Penh's strategy; and second, whether her government's emphasis on resource-sharing in disputed waters is aligned with national interests, given the domestic backlash.

He urged close scrutiny this week's cabinet decisions: "The prime minister must say clearly whether there is a hidden agenda behind the visit, particularly in light of sensitive territorial and resource-related matters," he said.