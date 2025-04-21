Egg price rises hurting consumers, traders alike

The price of eggs has been increasing, affecting both consumers and businesses as they bear the rising costs.

This trend has been particularly noticeable across the provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Phitsanulok, where the cost of eggs has risen in the past week.

Director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, Wittayakorn Maneenetr, said the main cause of the price increase is the extreme heat, which has led to a drop-off in egg production, with hens laying fewer and smaller eggs.

The increased use of cooling systems in farms to counter the heat also has raised electricity and water costs, further exacerbating the problem.

The department has responded by distributing eggs at lower prices through its "Mobile Blue Flag" programme in select areas.

"But for the consumer, we can assure there will be no shortage of eggs, as 44.52 million eggs are produced and sold into the market daily, while average consumption is 43.3 million eggs per day," he said.

Retailers and restaurant owners have also felt the sting of egg price rises after the network of poultry farmer cooperatives for egg production declared it would raise egg prices by 20 satang or six baht per tray of 30 eggs on April 17.

In Buri Ram, for example, the price of all sizes of eggs has risen 9–15 baht per tray in fresh markets.

Retailers have been forced to absorb additional costs which represent a 20% increase in their expenses, said Thonglor Kacheumram, a market vendor.

Likewise, restaurant owners who rely on eggs for dishes like fried eggs and omelettes are also facing challenges.

Khemchat Suwanjak, a restaurant owner in Nakhon Ratchasima, said: "Although my costs have gone up, I have to keep my prices level to maintain my customer base. I cannot raise my prices now as my customers are already struggling due to the economic crisis."

A check of the market in Phitsanulok reveals prices for eggs have risen there too; one egg can retail for 3.6–4.8 baht, depending on the size.

However, some shops are still holding their prices steady for now to support customers, though they may be forced to act in coming days as new stock arrives from farms, said Preecha Aimim, 60, an egg shop owner in Phitsanulok.

Given the cost pressures, many market vendors and traders are urging the government to help alleviate the financial burden on both consumers and business owners.

Boonlert Polsawang, a food merchant in Phitsanulok, said he had to balance the costs between selling processed eggs and the cost of raw eggs and fuel costs. Fluctuations in the price of consumer goods related to energy and other raw materials were a major concern for retailers, he said.