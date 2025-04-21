17 people injured by bomb, gunmen in South
Thailand
General

PUBLISHED : 21 Apr 2025 at 08:21

NEWSPAPER SECTION: News

WRITER: Abdullah Benjakat

The bomb scene outside the officers'accommodation block at Khok Khian police station in Muang district, Narathiwat, on Sunday night. (Photos supplied)
NARATHIWAT: Seventeen people were injured in two attacks in Narathiwat province on Sunday night - one a bombing and the other an attack on a dinner party by gunmen.

Security has been stepped up in the area as authorities investigate the attacks. 

Sources said 4th Army commander Lt Gen Paisal Noosang ordered theincreased securitry in urban, economic and danger-prone areas in Muang and Sungai Kolok districts.

The attacks occurred in Muang and Waeng districts.

In Muang district, a parked motorcycle and sidecar exploded about 6.45pm outside the officers' accommodation block at Khok Khian police station in tambon Khok Khian.  

The explolsion damaged the building, fence and other parked vehicles. Nine people were injured by flying debris and shrapnel. 

In Waeng district, armed men threw a grenade and fired on Thai Buddhists having dinner in front of a house in Ban Khor Ler Thu Wor village about 7.15pm. Seven people were injured and were taken to Sungai Kolok Hospital.

The investigations are continuing. 

A flat was damaged at the Khok Khian police station.

Security officials inspect the house that was attacked with a grenade and guns in Waeng district Sunday night.

Security officials inspect the scene of the attack on a dinner party in Waeng district on Sunday night.

