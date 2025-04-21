17 people injured in southern bombing and shooting incidents

The fence of a police flat building of the Khok Khian station in Muang district, Narathiwat, was damaged after a bomb explosion Sunday night. (Photos supplied)

NARATHIWAT: Authorities stepped up security measures Monday morning after two bomging and shooting attacks injured 17 people Sunday night.

Sources said that fourth army commander Lt Gen Paisal Noosang ordered the intensification of security measures in urban, economic and danger-prone areas in Muang and Sunai Kolok districts.

The movement responded to two bombing and shooting incidents in Muang and Waeng districts Sunday night.

In Muang district, a motorcycle with a sidecar was parked outside the police flat building of the Khok Khian police station in tambon Khok Khian. The vehicle exploded at 6.45pm Sunday.

The impact damaged the flat building and its fence as well as vehicles. It also injured nine people including children who passed by the scene at the moment of the explosion.

In Waeng district, a group of armed men threw a grenade and fired at Buddhist Thais who had dinner in front of a house in Ban Khor Ler Thu Wor village at 7.15pm Sunday. Seven people were injured and sent to Sungai Kolok Hospital.

A flat was damaged at the Khok Khian police station.