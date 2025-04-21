Contraband suki spices seized from warehouse

An officer examines a pack of contraband noodles found at the warehouse in Bangkok's Klong Sam Wa district. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Police have raided a warehouse and seized over 8,000 contraband food items purporting to be Mala suki ingredients and intended for sale to restaurants in Bangkok as well as through online channels.

The rented warehouse was in soi Nimit Mai 42 in Khlong Sam Wa district, Central Investigation Bureau reported on Monday.

Only one person was at the warehouse, a Thai woman who admitted being the building caretaker. Her name was not released.

Police said more than 8,000 items, retail value about 300,000 baht, such as noodles, Mala curry pastes and beancurd skin. Mala is a combination of spices and herbs, including fiery Szechuan pepper.

Police said the products were not registered with the Thai Food and Drug Administration. The caretaker told police she believed they were imported from China.

The goods were to be sold and delivered to suki restaurants around Bangkok and its vicinity and were also sold through online platforms including Facebook, Shopee and Lazada.

The investigation was continuing, police said.

Consumers and restaurants are advised to buy only products with Thai labels detailing food ingredients, manufacturer, importer, manufacturing and expiry dates, and FDA registration number.