Chinese exec seeks bail in SAO-China Railway nominee case

Listen to this article

Department of Special Investigation officials take Zhang Chuanling (wearing a cap), an executive of China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co for further detention on Monday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Special investigators on Monday asked the Criminal Court to extend their detention of an executive of China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co so they could continue questioning him in relation to the deadly collapse of the unfinished State Audit Office tower.

Zhang Chuanling taken was taken from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to the court. Investigators then applied to detain him him for a further 12 days while they continue their investigation into the collapse of the 30-storey building during the March 28 earthquake,

Mr Zhang was arrested on Saturday in relation to the alleged use of Thai nominee shareholders in China Railway No.10 (Thailand) Co,.

The DSI has obtained arrest warrants for three Thai men suspected of holding shares in the company on behalf of the foreign partners. They were identified as Manas Sri-anan, Prachuap Sirikhet, and Sophon Meechai.

Mr Zhang holds 49% of the shares in China Railway No.10 (Thailand), and the Thais 51% in total, as required by law.

China Railway No.10 (Thailand) formed a joint venture with Italian-Thai Development Plc to win the contract to build the new 30-storey home of the State Audit Office (SAO) on land in Chatuchak district.

Deputy DSI director-general Pol Capt Surawut Rangsai said Mr Manas turned himself in on Monday and was being questioned.

The official said Mr Zhang denied the charge of using Thai nominee shareholders while allegedly controlling the company himself.

Mr Zhang said he represented a state-owned enterprise in China and was sent abroad to invest in Thailand, Pol Cap Surawut said.

The confirmed death toll from the building's collapse is 47 with nine others injured as of Monday. Rescuers are still searching the huge pile of rubble for 47 more workers believed still trapped among the concrete and steel.

A lawyer for Mr Zhang applied for his client's release on bail, offering one million baht in cash as surety. The DSI did not oppose bail because the maximum jail term if the case is less than 10 years.

The court was considering the request.

Investigators are also looking into the alleged use of substandard materials in the building's construction, steel in particular, and changes made to the design of the central elevator shaft, a critical part of the supporting structure.