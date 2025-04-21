Hunt underway for bank robber in Chiang Mai

Police investigate at a Kasikorn Bank branch on Charoen Muang Road in Muang district, Chiang Mai, where a robbery took place on Monday. (Photo: Chiang Mai rescue volunteer Facebook account)

CHIANG MAI - Police were hunting for a lone robber who made off with about 40,000 baht in cash from a Kasikorn Bank branch on Charoen Muang Road in Muang district on Monday.

The man, wearing black clothes and a medical mask, fled on a red taxi truck heading to San Kamphaeng district, said Pol Lt Col Thawatchai Pongwiwatthanachai, Chiang Mai Provincial police commander.

Police were called to the bank at Nong Pratip intersection in tambon Tha Sala at noon. The robber used a knife to force the banking officers to hand him an amount of money. A terrified woman officer then handed him a brown envelope containing about 40,000 baht, Pol Lt Col Thawatchai said.

The action took a mere five minutes before the man ran away and got on the taxi truck opposite the bank. CCTV footage showed the robber was about 160cm tall, police said.