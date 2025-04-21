Myanmar plane seen bombing rebel base near Thai border

Fighters of the Karen National Liberation Army guard the base at Tita after taking it over from Myanmar government soldiers on Saturday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI - A Myanmar plane was seen dropping about 10 bombs on a Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) base on Monday as the fighting moved closer to the border with Thailand.

Villagers at Ban Phu Nam Ron border pass in Muang district saw a Y-12 aircraft of the Myanmar government fly over Tiki village in Taninthary Region and heard about 10 explosions shortly afterwards.

They also saw three MI17 helicopters landing about 60 government soldiers in the area, which is a base of the KNLA.

There were no reports of death or injuries.

Myanmar government troops and KNLA fighters are locked in a fight near the border opposite Kanchanaburi province. Thailand's 9th Infantry Division has stopped up security in the border area.

The fighting is expected to intensify. Myanmar has been warned against allowing the fighting to spill over into Thailand and not to drop bombs near the border.

A Thai security source said on Sunday the KNLA had driven Myanmar soldiers out of a base in Tita, about 12 kilometres from Ban Phu Nam Ron, on Saturday.

Many Myanmar villagers have opted to leave their homes and move to camps along the border.