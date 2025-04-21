Parks adviser sacked after viral video

Listen to this article

(Photo: Siranudh Scott Instagram Account)

Siranudh "Psi" Scott, a marine conservationist, has been removed from his position as an adviser at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) for his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Siranudh, 26, last week said he was stepping down as adviser to DNP director-general Athapol Charoenshunsa over what he said was a disagreement about the management of conservation efforts in the country.

However, Mr Athapol yesterday said that the department decided to remove Mr Siranudh from his post due to his continued "inappropriate behaviour despite multiple warnings".

Mr Siranudh, who obtained a degree in animation from the California Institute of the Arts, returned to Thailand to focus on marine conservation. He has gained recognition for his dedication in conservation programmes.

However, he was recently involved in a controversial video that went viral. On it, he was seen confronting a foreign tourist who mockingly used the Chinese greeting ni hao in southern Thailand.

Mr Athapol acknowledged Mr Siranudh’s "good intentions" but noted that, on various occasions, his online content affected the relationship between the park authority and local communities. At one point, a defamation lawsuit was filed by a local business operator over Mr Siranudh’s online content, Mr Athapol said.