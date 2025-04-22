Senate panel pushes to raise quake aid

On 10 April 2025, monks pray for those killed by the collapse of the under-construction State Audit Office in Chatuchak district after the earthquake on 28 March 2025. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

A Senate committee on budgeting is looking to submit a proposal to increase compensation for victims of the March 28 earthquake.

The committee, chaired by Senator Alongkot Worakee, on Monday held a meeting to discuss the compensation process for those injured or deceased and those whose properties were damaged.

Supakrit Boonkhan, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), reported that over 32,000 requests for support have been received.

However, he said only about 878 cases have been approved within the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation's 30-day deadline so far due to the time-consuming nature of building inspections.

Labour Ministry deputy permanent secretary, Samas Patamasukhon, said nearly 200 businesses in 23 provinces were affected by the quake. The collapse of the new State Audit Office building in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok resulted in 47 confirmed deaths and eight injured individuals.

The committee raised concerns about the low compensation amounts reported by quake victims, with some receiving as little as 70 to 300 baht, barely enough to cover paperwork costs.

Mr Alongkot said compensation follows 2020 regulations, capping payments at 49,500 baht per damaged home, regardless of its market value.

"Victims can appeal if dissatisfied, and unresolved appeals may proceed through administrative courts," the senator said.

Following the meeting, he announced the committee's intention to request assistance from the Ministry of Interior and the Council of Engineers to deploy additional personnel to inspect damaged buildings in Bangkok, as current staff are insufficient.