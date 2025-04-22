Majesties to pay visit to Bhutan

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Bhutan from April 25 to 28, the Royal Household Bureau has announced.

The announcement said the royal visit follows an invitation from His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan.

Their Majesties' visit will further strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two kingdoms, which have close ties founded upon shared cultures, faith in Buddhism and longstanding relations between the royal families and peoples.

Upon arrival at Paro International Airport, Their Majesties will be received by members of the Bhutanese royal family and then depart for Thimphu in the afternoon.

Their Majesties will be formally welcomed by His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan and Her Majesty the Queen of Bhutan in a ceremony at Tashichho Dzong, which includes an inspection of a guard of honour.

Their Majesties will continue to Tendrelthang, where they will observe a parade and cultural performance. Bhutanese people will also gather to pay their respect and give a warm welcome. A state banquet will be hosted by the King and the Queen of Bhutan at Dechencholing Palace in the evening.

On the second day of the visit, Their Majesties will attend a religious ceremony at Buddha Dordenma, where 74 Thai and 74 Bhutanese monks will perform Buddhist chants to offer blessings to the royal couple. Following this, the fourth King of Bhutan will meet Their Majesties.

In the afternoon, Their Majesties will visit prominent development projects and exhibitions, including a collaboration between the Royal Projects of Thailand and Bhutan, as well as the One Gewog, One Product (Ogop) initiative. In the evening, Their Majesties will grant an audience to the Bhutanese prime minister and spouse.

On the third day of the visit, Their Majesties will visit Lingkana Palace to experience Bhutanese culture, such as displays of woven textiles and garments. The royal couple will also visit the Thimphu central market to view an exhibition on a volunteer programme.

On the final day, Their Majesties will travel to Dungkar Dzong in Paro to pay homage to Shakyamuni Buddha and observe activities of the Royal Institute, including an exhibition on the Gelephu Smart City Project.

Their Majesties will depart from the air force base in Don Mueang at 7am on April 25 and return on April 28 at 7.30pm.

The visit to Bhutan is the first official overseas state visit of His Majesty the King's reign.

Ahead of the royal visit, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) organised the "Amazing Thailand Festival in Bhutan 2025" campaign to stimulate travel interest and promote exchanges of cultural ties and goodwill.