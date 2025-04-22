Arms deals tied to US tariff talks

Listen to this article

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai

Whether Thailand buys more weapons from the United States depends on the outcome of upcoming trade talks with US officials, according to Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

A Thai delegation led by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira is scheduled to negotiate with US officials on Wednesday over the 36% reciprocal tariffs on Thai exports, although most duties have been paused until July.

Mr Phumtham dismissed as unlikely that the US tariff measures would affect the air force's jet fighter procurement plan, after some suggested that Thailand should consider buying military technologies and weaponry from Washington.

Some have speculated that Thailand might switch from Swedish-made Gripen to US-made F-16 fighter jets.

According to Mr Phumtham, one of the conditions of buying F-16 jets is to obtain loans from the US to finance the scheme, which would be a relatively unconventional thing to do.

He said the country also has financial issues to consider and noted that the air force's planned procurement of the Gripen jets has yet to be approved by the cabinet.

Previously, former defence minister Sutin Klungsang said the US proposed a 12-year 4.5% interest rate for the ministry to procure up to 16 fighter jets.

Mr Phumtham also declined to say when asked if other types of planes, such as transport aircraft, would be on the table, as the C-130 aircraft is ageing. He added that the army's plan to procure Stryker armoured vehicles from the US is not yet finalised.