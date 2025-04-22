Over 13m meth pills seized in North

Listen to this article

About 13.2 million methamphetamine pills have been seized in two separate operations against drug smugglers in the North, the Justice Ministry and Narcotics Suppression Bureau announced in a press conference yesterday.

The press conference was led by Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong and deputy national police chief Pol Gen Prachuap Wongsuk.

On April 7, authorities in Chiang Dao district in Chiang Mai received a tip-off about a drug smuggling attempt through the district. A day later, they spotted a suspicious truck heading towards a remote area that is primarily inhabited by indigenous tribes.

Authorities stopped the truck at a checkpoint in Kaeng Pan Tao in tambon Mae Na, where they found about 12 million methamphetamine pills hidden among cabbages in the back.

In a separate operation on April 10, authorities in Chiang Rai confiscated 1.2 million methamphetamine pills hidden in a truck parked at a department store in the province's Mae Sai district.

The truck, according to Pol Col Tawee, began its journey in Pha Mi village near the border with Myanmar.

According to Pol Col Tawee, the bulk of the seized drugs were meant for the south of Thailand. Most of the pills featured the logo "Y1", he noted.