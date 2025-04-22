UN calls for sustainable goals unity

Listen to this article

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Unescap) has called for regional cooperation to promote sustainable and inclusive urban development.

Unescap's 81st meeting session under the theme "Regional Cooperation for Resilient and Sustainable Urban Development in Asia and the Pacific" was held yesterday at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok.

The event gathered ministers and key stakeholders from across the region to discuss policies for inclusive and sustainable growth in line with the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

In her opening address, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra highlighted that nearly 70% of the global population will reside in urban areas by 2025, emphasising the urgent need for sustainable urbanisation in policy and practice.

She stressed that urban dwellers must be ready to cope with more floods, droughts and heatwaves by integrating disaster risk reduction into urban planning.

Additionally, she underscored the importance of safety in urban areas, calling for stronger protections against transnational crimes like drug trafficking, human trafficking, and cybercrime.

Enhancing law enforcement, digital access, and digital literacy were cited as essential measures.

Thailand, she added, is committed to fostering resilient cities that balance innovation and inclusiveness. One example is the government's initiative to introduce a 20-baht flat fare across Bangkok's urban rail network -- aimed at reducing economic disparities, transportation costs, and improving connectivity.

"Urbanisation is not only about ensuring safety and well-being, but also about building a resilient future," Ms Paetongtarn said.

Via a video message, Philemon Yang, President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, said that cities play a pivotal role in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Urban areas, he noted, account for 80% of GDP in the Asia-Pacific region and are central to tackling climate change and driving economic growth.

However, he acknowledged that social, economic, and environmental vulnerabilities continue to impact urban areas differently, hindering equal access to the benefits of growth.

To ensure equitable urban development, Mr Yang urged member states to invest in sustainable public infrastructure, expand green spaces, and pursue inclusive urban planning.

He also emphasised regional collaboration, particularly through platforms like the Pact for the Future.