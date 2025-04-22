Policeman's novice son slain from ambush

The ambushed pickup truck, bullet holes in the back window and a flat tyre. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

SONGKHLA - A 16-year-old temple novice, a policeman's son, was shot dead when his father’s pickup truck was ambushed in Saba Yoi district of this southern border province on Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred on Suan On Road in Ban Khlong Rian about 6.30am.

Pol Lt Wathana Chumapan, of Saba Yoi station, was driving his Isuzu pickup, taking six Buddhist monks and novices from Wat Kura to collect alms in Saba Yoi municipality. His son was one of the novices.

Pol Lt Wathana fired back at the attackers, using his rifle and pistol, continued on and rushed to Saba Yoi Hospital.

Two people were shot by the gunmen.

His son, novice Pongkorn Chumapan, 16, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Another novice, Pokanit Morasin, 12, was treated for a minor wound, police said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the attack harmed young Buddhists who became temple novices during their school holiday.

Buddhists were the specific targets of several recent attacks in the far South, and this was "not normal".

Mr Phumtham said improved security measures in the far South would be discussed during talks with the 4th Army commander and the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, he had postponed his planned April 26-27 visit to the far South, pending the outcome of the talks.

Mr Phumtham was scheduled to discuss security in the region with security and administrative officials and local business leaders during his trip.