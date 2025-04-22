Fires pollute Mae Hong Son, 61 hotspots detected

Listen to this article

A Firefighter sprays water on burning plant litter in a forest in Mae Hong Son, where the air pollution is worst. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI - Mae Hong Son was blanketed by unhealthy ultra-fine dust on Tuesday as wildfires continued to spread across the northern province, with 61 live hotspots detected.

The Region 3 Forest Fire and Dust Control Centre said 101 hotpots were detected across 17 northern provinces on Tuesday. Mae Hong Son had the highest number, 61, followed by Chang Mai, 19, and Tak, 5, deputy director Chaidaen Kritsuwan said.

The situation in Mae Hong Son had deteriorated to the point it was beginning to affect people’s health, Maj Chaidaen said.

The most hotspots were in forest reserves, 45, followed by conservation forests, 44, and then farming areas, 8.

Unsafe levels of ultrafine dust were detected in three provinces - Mae Hong Son, Sukhothai and Chiang Mai - he said.

Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son was the worst polluted at 64.30 microgrammes per cubic metre, followed by Muang district of Sukhothai, 43.30, and Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai, 41.70.

Over the past week, a total of 504 fire hotspots had been detected in the North, Maj Chaidaen said. The Region 3 Forest Fire and Dust Control Centre continued to patrol forest areas vulnerable to forest fires.

The centre has sought cooperation from local residents, asking them to stop burning this month.