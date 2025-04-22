Thai expo pavilion price tag raises eyebrows

Health minister to visit Osaka for first-hand look at what taxpayers got for B1 billion

Visitors watch a performance at the Thailand Pavilion at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo: Thailand Pavilion World Expo 2025 Facebook)

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin will travel to Japan on Wednesday to inspect the Thailand Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, amid criticism that its budget of nearly 1 billion baht is excessive.

Mr Somsak addressed concerns about the project’s cost on Tuesday, saying he would go with a team of experts to evaluate whether taxpayers were getting their money’s worth.

He affirmed that the project followed proper procedures, but if any aspects are found to have been lacking, adjustments will be made, including possible budget cuts. So far, 60% of the funds have been disbursed, with the remaining 40% pending.

He noted that delays in contractor selection were due to Japanese government deadlines and rising costs for construction, which required Japanese contractors. He promised that if the project doesn’t meet standards, he won’t approve further payments.

“If the work is not up to standard, the inspection committee will determine which parts of the unpaid funds can still be deducted,” Mr Somsak said.

The minister acknowledged that the contractor was selected after three rounds of bidding but emphasised that the selection process is not the issue; it’s the outcome that matters.

“What’s important is that the chosen contractor delivers results that justify the investment,” he said.

According to the contract, the content of the Thailand Pavilion can be updated throughout the event, which runs from April 13 to Oct 13. The pavilion is expected to align with the expo’s central theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”.

According to Dr Kornkrit Limsommut, deputy director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, the cabinet approved a budget of 867.88 million baht in March 2023.

The first round of bidding, however, was scrapped after three companies failed to meet the requirement of having international event experience.

A second bidding round was held, during which Joint Venture RMA110 Co emerged as the winner.

However, a competing bidder appealed, and the Comptroller General’s Department was unable to finalise approval within the legally mandated 90-day window, resulting in the automatic cancellation of the result.

Due to time constraints, a third round of bidding did not reopen for new submissions. Instead, bids from the second round were reconsidered. Joint Venture RMA110 Co reconfirmed its offer and agreed to reduce its bid by 70,000 baht, securing the contract.

Misplaced priorities?

Dr Chutinart Shinudomporn, a representative of the Thai Frontline Physicians Union, voiced concerns about the ministry's funding priorities.

She argued that the nearly 1-billion-baht budget would have been better allocated to improving the country’s healthcare system.

Dr Chutinart said chronic personnel shortages and stagnant wages were sapping morale in the public health system, adding that a budget of a billion baht could support thousands of frontline staff.

She added that the government’s continued promotion of medical tourism has led to an exodus of public healthcare professionals to higher-paying private hospitals.

“This shift has left public hospitals understaffed, causing longer waiting times for patients,” she said.

Dr Chutinart urged the government to weigh the long-term impact on public healthcare, questioning whether the benefits of medical tourism justify the trade-offs for ordinary Thai citizens.