Two men arrested with 632,000 meth pills

Pol Lt Col Boonlert Wisetchart, deputy commander of the Border Patrol Police Sub-division 24, inspects the seized drug at the sub-division in Muang district, Udon Thani, on Tuesday. Pongpat Wongyala

NONG KHAI - Border patrol police arrested two men in possession of 632,360 methamphetamine pills in Muang district late Monday night.

Pol Lt Col Boonlert Wisetchart, deputy commander of the Border Patrol Police Sub-division 24, said on Tuesday that Yommana Bannarak, 37, and Pinyowit Watthan, 26, were caught travelling in a white Nissan Almera in which police found three sacks containing packages of meth pills.

Police were acting on information about a car being used to move a large amount of drugs from Nong Khai to Udon Thani. The car was spotted at an intersection in tambon Nai Muang of Muang district, Nong Khai, about 11.30pm on Monday.

When police ordered the vehicle to pull over for a search, the driver instead accelerated. The car crashed into a police vehicle and then came to a halt. Both suspects then attempted to flee, but were caught.