Two men arrested with over 630,000 speed pills

Listen to this article

Pol Lt Col Boonlert Wisetchart, deputy commander of the Border Patrol Police Sub-division 24, inspects the seized drug at the sub-division in Muang district, Udon Thani, on Tuesday. (Police photo)

NONG KHAI: Border patrol police arrested two men with 632,360 methamphetamine pills in Muang district late Monday night.

Pol Lt Col Boonlert Wisetchart, deputy commander of the Border Patrol Police Sub-division 24, said on Tuesday that Yommana Bannarak, 37, and Pinyowit Watthan, 26, were arrested with their white Nissan Almera car which carried the packs of the speed pills hidden in three sacks.

Before the arrest, police were informed that suspects in the car would receive narcotics from Nong Khai to Udon Thani. The car was spotted at an intersection in tambon Nai Muang of Muang district, Nong Khai, at about 11.30pm Monday.

When police showed up at the car and demanded a search, the car was accelerated and hit a police vehicle. After it was blocked, both suspects got off the car and tried to escape but to no avail.