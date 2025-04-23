US tariff saga puts wage hike on ice

Representatives of employees march to Government House on the Labour Day on May 1 last year. Nutthawat Wichieanbut

The government's pledge to raise the minimum wage to 400 baht hit a roadblock on Tuesday after the tripartite board delayed its decision amid employers' concerns over an economic fallout following the recent US tariff changes.

Tuesday's 15-member board meeting, chaired by the Labour Ministry's permanent secretary, Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, was unable to confirm that the hike promised before Labour Day on May 1 by Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn would be implemented.

Employers' representatives who attended the meeting said various details were lacking, said Mr Boonsong. The next meeting has now been postponed to an unspecified date in May, he said.

Employee representatives also agreed that this is not the right time for a wage hike due to the US tariffs. However, Mr Boonsong said that industries that could offer the wage hikes, like tourism or services, would not be affected by the US tariff policy.

Asked whether last year's wage hike for the services and tourism sectors played a part in the decision, Mr Boonsong said factors such as the number of tourists to Thailand had been considered.

Meanwhile, employers have complained about a lack of relief measures from the government since the initial hike took effect in January.

Natthakit Khettrakarn, representing the group at the meeting, said employers have been forced to shoulder "a heavy burden". He also touched on the 36% US levy on Thai imports into the US, and agreed the wage hike could wait for now.

Mr Phiphat earlier said the details of the hike would be agreed at the April 8 meeting. However, only eight members of the tripartite wage committee attended, resulting in the postponement to April 22.

Mr Phiphat voiced concern that the wage hike, if applied in all professions and sectors nationwide, would affect some 500,000 small and medium businesses.