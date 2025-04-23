Kanchanaburi teacher pockets award

A dedicated schoolteacher from Kanchanaburi, Praiwan Yapan, has been named one of 14 outstanding educators to receive the prestigious Princess Maha Chakri Award 2025.

The Princess Maha Chakri Award Foundation Committee approved this year's nominees on Monday [April 21], who will be honoured with the award on Oct 15. The award recognises outstanding teachers from Asean countries, along with Timor-Leste, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Mongolia.

Mr Praiwan, a teacher at Ban Kong Mong Ta in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhlaburi district, has been recognised for unwavering efforts to promote education in remote areas. He played a vital role in the setting up of the Pilokki border patrol police school, and advocates educational rights for ethnic minority children and developing schools struggling with teacher shortages.

His "Khai Kham Khao Online" (selling across the mountains online) teaches children income-making and entrepreneurship through online sales of community agricultural products, with a portion of the income set aside to fund their education.

The Princess Maha Chakri Award Foundation Committee also honoured Plairat Samlee, a teacher from Srisatchanalai Industrial community and education college, in Sukhothai for his work as an innovator in the field of energy sustainability and Thon Buaruang, a former teacher from Ban Don Nam Dua in Phetchabun who has devoted his retirement to guiding students to fulfill their dreams.

The foundation also agreed to provide assistance to a previous recipient, Kyaw Zin Aung from Myanmar, who has been affected by the armed conflict and the March 28 earthquake. The committee will coordinate with the Thai embassy in Yangon to provide support to the teacher who received the Princess Maha Chakri Award in 2021.

To enhance community development, the foundation will further partner with the Equitable Education Fund and its affiliates to promote teacher training and development.