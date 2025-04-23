Push for Chiang Mai Unesco nomination

Listen to this article

Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is among seven historical sites in Chiang Mai that the government says represent the city's prosperity and universal value in its Unesco World Heritage bid. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The government is set to nominate Chiang Mai as a Unesco World Heritage Site by 2026 to commemorate the northern city's 730th anniversary.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said on Tuesday that a government committee has worked on a nomination dossier since Chiang Mai was included on Unesco's tentative list in 2015.

To promote the city as a Unesco World Heritage site, the dossier highlights seven locations that showcase its cultural richness and historical contributions. They include: Wat Chiang Man, Wat Jedi Luang, Wat Phra Singha, Wat Jet Yot, Wat Suan Dok, Wat U-Mong, Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep, and the city walls and moat.

The nomination dossier is expected to be completed by August before being submitted to the 2026 Unesco General Conference panel. The city proposal is set to commemorate Chiang Mai's 730th anniversary in that year, said Ms Sudawan.

"Chiang Mai was the capital of the Lanna Kingdom, with a history dating back 730 years. Its past prosperity is seen in the many temples and many archaeological sites. Its tradition, people, and culture are the charms that attract visitors," said Ms Sudawan.

Meanwhile, a push to turn the city from a province to a metropolis, in administrative terms, is being presented by the Internet Dialogue on Law Reform (iLaw) with its Chiang Mai Metropolis Act.

A local source said that ILaw is set to collect up to 10,000 signatures to petition the cabinet later.

iLaw, representing local civil society networks, pitched the act as part of a decentralisation effort where the local authority will no longer be under the central government.

The act will allow the province's residents to elect their governor and the city council under provincial election constituencies. The city council will replace the Chiang Mai Provincial Authority Office.

The elected provincial governor will have full authority over fiscal and budget management and will oversee the work of other local subordinated bodies.