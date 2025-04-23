'Merman' courts controversy by refusing to kowtow

Listen to this article

Siranudh "Psi" Scott has entered the media spotlight after clashing with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and being dismissed from his role advising the department's director-general amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Some praised Mr Siranudh for his conservation efforts, while others criticised him for his arrogance and taking advantage of his position for personal gain. Below are the details of what transpired.

Who is Siranudh Scott?

Mr Siranudh, also known as "Merman", is a Scottish-Thai marine conservationist, endurance swimmer, and founder of Sea You Strong -- a volunteer-driven initiative focused on ocean preservation and environmental education.

In 2023, Mr Siranudh and a team of 36 volunteers made headlines by completing a 70-kilometre relay swim across the Andaman Sea, setting a Southeast Asian record and raising awareness about marine conservation and plastic pollution.

A fourth-generation member of the Bhirombhakdi family, owners of the Boon Rawd Brewery, Mr Siranudh holds a degree in animation from the California Institute of the Arts. He returned to Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic, seeking a deeper purpose and to reconnect with his lifelong love for the ocean.

His relatable content and advocacy have won him a large following on social media, with over 555,800 TikTok followers and 272,000 on Facebook.

On Jan 2, 2024, Mr Siranudh was appointed as an adviser to the director-general of the DNP, in recognition of his growing impact on environmental advocacy in the country.

What sparked the fireworks?

The conflict between Mr Siranudh and the DNP stems from several issues, one of the most significant being a viral video he posted in which he confronted a foreign couple for making racist remarks in a national park. The video, which showed him warning the tourists after they greeted him in Chinese with ni hao, sparked both praise and criticism.

Mr Siranudh explained that he and a team of rangers had encountered the tourists after their boat broke down. "Before we approached, I saw the man turn to his partner and say 'ni hao', then laugh. I took the opportunity, while their boat was still stalled, to remind them to show respect to both me and the park officers."

He continued, "When I spoke to them, the man showed no remorse or awareness of the consequences of his words. I asked them to return to shore so we could talk properly and help him understand that visiting Thailand -- or any country in Asia -- does not give him the right to make racially offensive assumptions about Asians."

Mr Siranudh explained that the assumption the tourist made -- mistaking him for a Chinese national -- was problematic. "In this interconnected world, where people can easily travel and access information, the lack of awareness is concerning. Thailand is not China, and we don't speak Chinese. This type of behaviour undermines Thai identity and is, frankly, racist."

The incident highlights a larger issue for Mr Siranudh -- the mindset of some tourists who feel entitled to act however they please, just because they're visiting another country.

The act of standing up

Mr Siranudh recalled a separate incident in late February involving two elderly Italian tourists who were swimming in a coral restoration zone near Koh Kai in Krabi -- an area closed to the public due to severe coral bleaching. Despite clear signage and warnings, the couple swam about 700 metres from their boat without safety supervision. When rangers tried to intervene, the couple ignored them, forcing the team to follow them, blow whistles, and finally stop them.

Mr Siranudh described the male tourist as responding aggressively, swearing in Italian, and claiming that purchasing a tour ticket gave him the right to do whatever he wanted. He refused to comply until a ranger was forced to physically escort him back to the patrol boat. Before leaving, the tourist declared that he would never return to Thailand.

In the final clip, Mr Siranudh was seen flipping the tourist off -- a gesture that divided opinion but gained significant support online. The video went viral, racking up over 20 million views across his social media platforms.

Advocacy for ranger welfare

Alongside his advocacy for marine conservation, Mr Siranudh has been vocal about the lack of welfare support for marine park officers. He highlighted issues such as the absence of life insurance and the low salaries (around 8,000 baht/month) for temporary staff, despite the high-risk nature of their work.

Complaints from park officials

On April 19, park officials filed a formal complaint to the DNP director-general, alleging that Mr Siranudh frequently overstepped his advisory role by commanding staff and using national park vehicles without prior approval. He was also accused of bringing foreign team members into the park without permission, flying drones, and filming videos without authorisation.

Mr Siranudh's content creation was another point of contention. Officials claimed he focused on producing videos for his personal channel rather than for the DNP's. He was also criticised for making derogatory remarks about tourists, guides, and tour operators, often citing his superior education and conservation values as justification.

Sangsuree Songthong, chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, also expressed concern over Mr Siranudh's independent actions. His private content creation and team management reportedly made park staff uncomfortable, particularly when they felt unfairly generalised as negligent.

Despite these issues, park authorities maintained that law-breaking tourists, such as those swimming in protected coral zones, were still dealt with legally, including being fined for their actions.

Response from the DNP

DNP Director-General Attapol Charoenchansa, who appointed Mr Siranudh as his adviser, acknowledged the man's contributions to marine conservation but criticised his recent focus on content creation, which he claimed misrepresented facts and damaged the DNP's reputation.

Mr Attapol emphasised that while Mr Siranudh had been an asset for youth engagement, his growing fixation on social media had become detrimental. He clarified that as an adviser, Mr Siranudh did not have the same legal authority as park rangers and must adhere to internal protocols. He also stressed that conservation is a collective effort, not a solo mission.

As a result, Mr Attapol decided to remove Mr Siranudh from his advisory role due to inappropriate conduct and failure to follow prior warnings. He noted that Mr Siranudh initially showed promise, but his behaviour had become problematic.

Following the announcement, many netizens united in a backlash, arguing that the director-general, not Mr Siranudh, should be dismissed.

In defence of his actions

Mr Siranudh stated, "I've never crossed the line. I follow all the rules because I believe in perfectionism. The system works -- it's just not being used properly."

He believes that the reason for the complaints against him is due to his interference with the interests of some local tour operators or certain park officers who appear to have engaged in corrupt practices, especially concerning the issue of ticket fraud at some marine national parks.

He said that in four years, he has never accepted any funds from the DNP.

"I belong to the sea … and no one can take me away from what I love," he said proudly.